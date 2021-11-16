The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Chicago’s former Inspector General draws back the curtain on City Hall to reveal the truth

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/16/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, former Inspector General for Chicago Joe Ferguson joins the show to talk about his tenure in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s derisive reaction to his report on the failures by city officials to control the mayhem in the city following the death of George Floyd, and what we can learn from leaders who are quick to criticize others but lash out at those who criticize them. Plus, Kass wonders what happens when the city by the lake is crushed by corruption? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
