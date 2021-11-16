The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Chicago’s former Inspector General draws back the curtain on City Hall to reveal the truth

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 01: A bronze plaque hangs outside of Chicago’s City Hall on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/16/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, former Inspector General for Chicago Joe Ferguson joins the show to talk about his tenure in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s derisive reaction to his report on the failures by city officials to control the mayhem in the city following the death of George Floyd, and what we can learn from leaders who are quick to criticize others but lash out at those who criticize them. Plus, Kass wonders what happens when the city by the lake is crushed by corruption? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular