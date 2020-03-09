The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Lipson on protecting the SCOTUS, Jeanne Ives on Illinois' future, and Kasso's war on salad bars

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(03/08/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to discuss the dangers of diminished institutions in light of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s recent threats toward Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch & Brett Kavanaugh. Then, Republican candidate for Illinois’ 6th congressional district Jeanne Ives stops by to talk about the state of Illinois politics and why she’s ready to serve in Congress. Plus, Kasso has an extreme solution to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and it starts at the salad bar.

