The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Cats, Cancel Culture, & Kasso

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/29/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin discuss the ‘cat’-astrophy that lead to a delay in last week’s Chicago Way. Then, NY Post columnist Karol Markowicz ‘Zooms’ in from New York to talk about the pervasiveness of ‘cancel culture,’ how the smallest targets often make the biggest impact, and why ordinary citizens should be worried.
