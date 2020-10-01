The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Can the republic handle another dumpster fire of a debate?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/02/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan looks at the undue criticism of Chris Wallace’s role as moderator of the presidential debate in Cleveland. Plus, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson explores the health of the republic as the 2020 election grows near.
