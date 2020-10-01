The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Can the republic handle another dumpster fire of a debate?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/14/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, John Kass gets a captive audience with US Attorney General William Barr to talk about mail-in voting for the November election, the 'what ifs' about President Trump not leaving office, the current state of Chicago's crime, and a place beyond Narnia. Plus, Chicago Bear's legend & NFL Hall-of-Famer Ed O'Bradovich talks about growing up in Chicago, his love of the game of football, and the modern Bears' chances at going 6-0.