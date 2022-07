The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/29/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin react to a solid week of ‘efforting’ by Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot as she announces plans to put a dome on Soldier Field in a bid to keep the Chicago Bears from leaving for the suburbs like so many other Chicagoans. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)

