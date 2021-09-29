The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Border? What border?

A United States Border Patrol truck drags tires along a dirt road, meant to smooth out the terrain so agents can detect fresh footprints, in Sunland Park, New Mexico on September 9, 2021. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/29/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, retired Army intel officer and United States Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) investigator in Chicago, Patrick Dickinson discusses the challenges of securing U.S. borders and what it takes to stem the illegal flow of people and goods flowing into the United States. Plus, Kasso wonders what President Joe Biden would look like riding a horse. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

