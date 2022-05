The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/14/2022): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of “The War on Cops,” Heather Mac Donald to discuss the impact of Supreme Court protests, police policing in the modern age, and how Chicago can counter the recent surge in violence. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

