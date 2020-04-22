The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Balancing risk & freedom in a time of crisis

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/22/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, John laments being stuck at home without a place to roast a lamb for Easter and what it means to embrace risk in a time of crisis. Plus, the Chicago Way-Back Machine is fired up for an interview with noted pet expert Steve Dale & Jenny Tiner as they work to open Chicago’s first cat cafe.
