Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Terry Savage filling in for John Williams

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Balancing risk & freedom in a time of crisis

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

Steve Polet holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/22/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, John laments being stuck at home without a place to roast a lamb for Easter and what it means to embrace risk in a time of crisis. Plus, the Chicago Way-Back Machine is fired up for an interview with noted pet expert Steve Dale & Jenny Tiner as they work to open Chicago’s first cat cafe.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Share this story

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular