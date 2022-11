The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/14/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin preview the week’s news including the announcement that Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia is seeking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Tom Tunney deciding not too challenge Lori, and the forthcoming big announcement from Donald Trump. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

