The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Are wheels coming off the Lightfoot bus? Plus, when cancel culture comes for you, recovery can be impossible

FILE – In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to a question after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, during a news conference in Chicago. A protest and march against Lightfoot is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/20/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, documentarian and former candidate for Canadian Parliament, Caylan Ford joins the conversation to talk about what happens when cancel culture comes for a respected member of the community and the trail of destruction it leaves behind. Plus, amid an exodus of leadership, terrible violence on the streets, and a laundry list of problems with the city’s finances, why is Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot taking a stand against the lack of diversity in Chicago’s newsrooms?


