The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/17/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, Illinois State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) discusses a proposed bill that would furnish citizens of Cook County with the ability to recall State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and considers how we can fix Illinois’ judicial structure to remove the partisan influence on prospective judges. Plus, Kasso wonders if we spent Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction