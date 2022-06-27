The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/27/2022): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined this week by veteran feature writer, metro reporter, night city editor, metropolitan editor, editorial page editor and a columnist for the opinion pages of the Chicago Sun-Times, Steve Huntley. Steve discusses how the economics and culture of newspapers has changed for the worse. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

