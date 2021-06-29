The Chicago Way w/John Kass: American diplomat (ret.) Nicholas Kass on lessons from history for the U.S.

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/29/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, John’s younger brother Nicholas Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience -focused on Aegean/Eastern Mediterranean issues, joins the conversation to talk about the lessons we can learn from history about the current state of the American republic and share some stories about growing up with an older brother like Kasso. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
