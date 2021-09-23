The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Reilly on why crime is the key to re-election, the lack of decorum at City Hall, and the racially charged remap process

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/23/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) discusses the chaos at Chicago City Council meetings, being called a ‘white supremacist by his colleagues, violence & crime plaguing Chicago’s economic engine, and the start of the contentious ward remapping process. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way