The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Reilly on why crime is the key to re-election, the lack of decorum at City Hall, and the racially charged remap process

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The environmentalist group Sea Shepherd said Thursday the Mexican government will allow it to return to the Gulf of Mexico to help efforts to save the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise, but won’t allow the group to remove illegal gill nets.

It marks the latest Mexican government move that appears to give equal weight to sovereignty and fishing concerns, and the fate of the world’s most endangered sea marine mammal. Only about 10 of the elusive porpoises are believed to remain in the Gulf, the only place they live, and they cannot be held or bred in captivity.