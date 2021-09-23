The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Reilly on why crime is the key to re-election, the lack of decorum at City Hall, and the racially charged remap process

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after meeting with House Democrats at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill.  (AP Photo/John O’Connor, File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/23/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) discusses the chaos at Chicago City Council meetings, being called a ‘white supremacist by his colleagues, violence & crime plaguing Chicago’s economic engine, and the start of the contentious ward remapping process. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular