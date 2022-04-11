The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/11/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this edition, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) discusses his candidacy in the 2023 mayoral race, including how he plans to improve public safety, working with an elected school board, and whether or not the city should require city employees maintain Chicago residency. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

