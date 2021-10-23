The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Ray Lopez calls Mayor Lightfoot a ‘liar’ over CPD labor rift

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/23/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) to discuss labor standoff over COVID-19 vaccine reporting protocols between City Hall and the Fraternal Order of Police. Plus, Kasso knows stew is the cure for what ails you. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
