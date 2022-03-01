The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Lopez worries about the ‘media blacklist’ at City Hall and the investigation into ‘Yolandagate’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/01/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Southwest Chicago Alderman. Ray Lopez (15th) to discuss what he calls a ‘media blacklist’ on the 5th floor of City Hall, the brewing scandal of ‘Yolandagate,’ why once staunch supporters of Mayor Lori Lightfoot are not supporting her for a second term, and what about Ald. Lopez’ political ambition? Plus, Kasso brings the honorable alderman before Judge Dibs for late season ruling. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
