The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A veteran diplomat and trusted source looks at the diplomacy of Eastern Europe

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/21/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, John’s younger brother Nicholas Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience -focused on Aegean/Eastern Mediterranean issues, joins the conversation to talk about international diplomacy, the tensions between Ukraine & Russia, and how NATO’s role is evolving in the world. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
