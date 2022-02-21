The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A veteran diplomat and trusted source looks at the diplomacy of Eastern Europe

(The Hill) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered troops to Ukraine's separatist regions to carry out "peacekeeping functions" hours after stoking global condemnation for signaling his intention to recognize the breakaway areas.

In decrees released late Monday, Putin ordered his defense ministry to send forces to maintain peace in the two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, The New York Times reported. However, it was not immediately clear from reports if troops would enter areas outside those controlled by separatists.