The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A veteran diplomat and trusted source looks at the diplomacy of Eastern Europe

The Chicago Way

Kass: Veteran analysis of the diplomacy at work in Ukraine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Kass, American diplomat (younger brother of John Kass) with Seyyid Abdulbaki Haşimi, a Kurdish Sufi sheik from the border region of Cizre, Turkey
(Courtesy of Nicholas Kass)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/21/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, John’s younger brother Nicholas Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience -focused on Aegean/Eastern Mediterranean issues, joins the conversation to talk about international diplomacy, the tensions between Ukraine & Russia, and how NATO’s role is evolving in the world. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular