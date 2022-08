The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/09/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at Kass’ time traveling theories, the ‘cheep, cheep’ at the fence, crime strategies in Chicago, and what’s next for Mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso prepares for shoulder surgery. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)

