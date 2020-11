The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/13/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett's first-year law professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Malta, Douglas Kmiec — appointed by former President Barack Obama — joins the show to talk about Judge Barrett's legal acuity, the role of a Supreme Court Judge, and why 'packing the court' is dangerous and what the Constitution says on the matter.