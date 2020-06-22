The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A lesson in politics & gardening

A community garden is seen among tents in Cal Anderson Park in an area being called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) located on streets reopened to pedestrians after the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct was vacated in Seattle, Washington on June 12, 2020. (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/08/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) to discuss his contentious relationship with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, why not everyone in the community is on board with removing Chicago cops from schools, and the political ambitions of both the Ald. Lopez and Mayor Lightfoot. Plus, Kasso offers up a lesson on growing your own vegetables for the Nation of CHAZ…or is it CHOP?