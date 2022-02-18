The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A guide to burying news of a police boss, a niece, and a drug bust

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/18/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, after news of the first Chicago Alderman named ‘Daley’ being found guilty in federal court, Kass & Carlin are reassured that the ‘Chicago Way’ is alive and well after reporting that a Lexus owned by the Chicago Police Department’s Internal Affairs chief was used in West Side drug arrest. Plus, New York Mayor Eric Adams takes a page out of Lori Lightfoot’s playbook to examine the ‘prisms’ through which news is reported and Canada’s Prime Minister can’t resist bringing up Nazis. And finally, Kass tells the story of the time Ian Aloysius Donnelly paid him a visit over chili & beer at Lindy’s Chili (aka Gerties.) Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
