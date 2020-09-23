The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A columnist, a House Speaker, and a veal chop walk into a restaurant…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/23/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Kasso tells the tale of a chance encounter with Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan while out for a ‘socially distanced’ dinner. Then, Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner breaks down a busy month at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse and retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien looks at the ‘bad optics’ of Democrat bosses’ non-endorsement of respected Cook County Judge Michael Toomin.


