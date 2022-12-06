The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/06/2022): On this episode, John Kass and Jeff Carlin analyze the finalized slate of candidates seeking to make Lori Lighfoot a one-term mayor, question why the media is blatantly ignoring news of governmental censorship at Twitter, and asks the question- who plays Barack Obama in the Netflix documentary on how his foundation scored such highly coveted land for his ‘temple of fealty’ on Lake Michigan? Plus, Kasso can’t wait to see a bear go on a drug-fueled rampage. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction