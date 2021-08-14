The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A City Unmoored

(StudyFinds.org) - Although many trendy diets try to limit carbs, not all carbohydrates are the same. Most of the weight gain anxiety dieters get revolves around the belief that eating “fast carbs” will make you fat. However, a new study finds there’s really no difference between fast or slow carbs when it comes to weight gain — or weight loss.

In a report commissioned by the Grain Foods Foundation, scientists discovered little difference in how high-glycemic and low-glycemic foods impact weight management. The glycemic index (GI) ranks how quickly a certain food raises blood sugar levels. The theory is that high-GI foods raise glucose levels and insulin secretion, which may lead to health issues through overeating.