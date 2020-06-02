The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A city hurting deals with more unrest, but Charles Lispon sees a broader threat to the republic

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/07/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, RealClear Politics' Tom Bevan is here to discuss the irony of the New York Times' "1619 Project" winning a 2020 Pulitzer Prize, why the Michael Flynn scandal isn't getting more coverage, and the dangers of revisionist history. Plus, John embraces his new home away from politics and lockdowns in the Shire but laments the treatment of WGN-TV's Ben Bradley by a cranky viewer in an expletive-laden email.