Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A city hurting deals with more unrest, but Charles Lispon sees a broader threat to the republic

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

The front window of Brindille restaurant is busted out after looters swept through Chicago central business district. (PHOTO: John Kass)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/02/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin react to the violent looting plaguing Chicago & other American cities after the brutal death of George Floyd. Plus, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson explores the “Obamagate” scandal and why it’s a sign of bigger problems ahead for our republic.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories