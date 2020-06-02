The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A city hurting deals with more unrest, but Charles Lispon sees a broader threat to the republic

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/02/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin react to the violent looting plaguing Chicago & other American cities after the brutal death of George Floyd. Plus, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson explores the “Obamagate” scandal and why it’s a sign of bigger problems ahead for our republic.
