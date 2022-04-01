The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/01/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Legendary angler, Jac Ford, joins John & Jeff to talk about his new book, ‘The View From the Middle Seat: Lessons Learned from a Lifetime of Guiding.’ Plus, Kasso gets Jac to tell the origin tale of ‘Johnny Two Rods.’

Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

