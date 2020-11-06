The Chicago Way PodKass: A tale of two T(h)oms and an election debacle

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 02: A resident drops off a vote-by-mail ballot in a secure drop box on October 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The city opened its first early voting site in the Loop yesterday with more sites expected to open in the city soon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/06/2020): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the host of The Crisis Cast and the Communicator in Chief of Serafin & Associates, Thom Serafin analyzes the scandal-plagued Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s impact on Democrat races in Illinois. Then, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan looks at where polling got it wrong in the 2020 election and where it got it right.