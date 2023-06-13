Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/13/23): On this episode, John’s younger brother Nicholas Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience -focused on Aegean/Eastern Mediterranean issues, takes a deep look at how we got to a war of attrition in Ukraine and whether or not this instability puts the future of NATO at risk. Plus, what it’s like to spar before martial arts royalty and the story of a father & sons trips to the ‘Mad House on Madison,’ Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction