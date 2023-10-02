Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/02/23): This week, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago former Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to better understand why Chicago is a sanctuary city and how the large influx of migrants/immigrants/refugees to city are creating pressure on scarce resources that residents of the city already have trouble utilizing. Plus, Kasso wonders when the black community of Chicago will buck years of history and begin voting against the Democrat policies that see them left ‘holding the door for everyone else.’

Check out more from Kass at JohnKassNews.com or contact me at john@johnkassnews.com, or Facebook, or on X (Twitter). Tell your friends about us. Join the great adventure. Subscribe today!