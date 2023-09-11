Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/11/23): Paul Vallas, former candidate for Chicago Mayor and CEO of Chicago Public Schools, joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss the hypocrisy of Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates sending her child to a private school, even though she has a history of calling private schools fascist & racist institutions. Meanwhile, as Chicago’s self-appointed title of ‘sanctuary city’ is called into check by the thousands of migrants/refugees/illegal immigrants being sent from border states, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s best idea to deal with where to house them is to set-up ‘tent cities’ for them to ride out the winter in Chicago.

Check out more from Kass at JohnKassNews.com or contact me at

john@johnkassnews.com, or Facebook, or on X (Twitter). Tell your friends

about us. Join the great adventure. Subscribe today!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction