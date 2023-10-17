Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/17/23): This week, John Kass’ younger brother Nicholas Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience advising the most powerful leaders in the world on matters pertaining to the Eastern Mediterranean, joins the conversation to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas and the destruction of innocent lives. Nick offers a unique perspective on the perceived intelligence failures in the region and how the US can avoid making the similar mistakes made following the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

