Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/12/23): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson, with a look at the national issues facing the body politic, including to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg deciding to indict former President Donald Trump, progressives winning elections, and the tolerance of the far left & right. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

