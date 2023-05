Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/08/23): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative politico Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss the verdict in the “ComEd Four” case and why naïve jurors make him mad. Plus, is Evanston Township High School bringing back segregation to solve racism? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

