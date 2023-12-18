Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/18/23): On this edition, the host of the Counterculture podcast and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Dan’s first crack at writing a column for John. Kasso also wonders if Dan is up for tackling the ‘Sentimental Barbarian’ and coming around to loving soccer.

