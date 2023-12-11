Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/11/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin this week is John’s younger brother Nicholas Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience advising the most powerful leaders in the world on matters pertaining to the Eastern Mediterranean, to discuss why thoughtful foreign policy leadership is so important and how to spot the pretenders. Plus, what happens when reality comes knocking for the Ivy League?

