Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/23/23): From RealClearInvestigations & The Federalist, Mark Hemingway joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss the ‘damming Durham Report’ and analyze why media outlets are ignoring the report’s findings. Plus, Kasso wonders if the children of the future will even know the damming things the FBI did during the 2016 election? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

