Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/01/23): On this edition, veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to look at where Lori Lightfoot went wrong in her failed bid for re-election and what that means for runoff between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

