Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/28/23): This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan

joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to look at the most impressive performances in the

first Republican National Committee presidential debate of the 2024 election.

Were some of them so weak that they caused irreparable harm to their political

ambitions?

And Kasso wonders out loud if Joe Biden keeps stumblin’ and bumblin’, will the

only one who’ll save the Democrats in 2024 is Michelle Obama?

Check out more from Kass at JohnKassNews.com or contact me at

john@johnkassnews.com, or Facebook, or on X (Twitter). Tell your friends

about us. Join the great adventure. Subscribe today!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction