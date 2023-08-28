Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/28/23): This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan
joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to look at the most impressive performances in the
first Republican National Committee presidential debate of the 2024 election.
Were some of them so weak that they caused irreparable harm to their political
ambitions?
And Kasso wonders out loud if Joe Biden keeps stumblin’ and bumblin’, will the
only one who’ll save the Democrats in 2024 is Michelle Obama?
