Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/09/23): One of our favorite repeat guests, the ‘Cooking Cop’ –Peter V. Bella, talks about working as a crime scene photog and the collection of b&w photos he has on display at the great Tony Fitzpatrick‘s Dime studio space. Peter’s works are on display through June. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

