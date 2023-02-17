Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/17/23): On episode 382, Illinois Policy Institute Vice President of Marketing, Austin Berg, joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to talk about the debut of “Local 1: The Rise of America’s Most Powerful Teachers Union” and explain how mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson seeks to create a socialist paradise in Chicago, starting with Chicago Public Schools. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

