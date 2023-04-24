Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/24/23): Joining the conversation this week is Corey Brooks, Founder and Senior Pastor at New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the Founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D, to discuss with John Kass & Jeff Carlin the need for parents to be held accountable for the crimes of their children and for elected officials to be held responsible for their promises. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

