Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/20/23): On this special episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin head to Wilmette, IL for an event hosted by Beth Feeley & Ted Dabrowski of the New Trier Neighbors featuring a conversation between Kass and the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer, Dan Proft. Check out more from Kass at JohnKassNews.com or contact me at

john@johnkassnews.com, or Facebook, or on X (Twitter). Tell your friends

about us. Join the great adventure. Subscribe today!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction