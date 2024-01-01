Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/01/24): To close out 2023, friend of the show Charles Lipson (the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago) joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Charles’ piece in RealClearPolitics about Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s ‘Hat Trick of Dreadful Policies’ and what that means for 2024. Plus, Kasso wonders how the migrant influx impact the DNC convention this summer?

