Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/09/23): In this very special episode, Super Bowl champion & Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to talk about his foundation –Changing Our Perspective– partnering with Pulse4Pulse to raise awareness about heart health among under-resourced communities. Mike also talks about what it takes to be a leader and of course, Super Bowl LVII. Plus, Kasso tries to pay it forward, even if that means giving up BBQ. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

