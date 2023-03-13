Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/11/23): Fresh off her role as moderator for the mayoral debate between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, NBC5 Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss the pitfalls of being a public figure, perceived bias vs. real bias, the big questions facing the candidates before the April 4th runoff, and where Mary Ann got her start. Plus, Kasso shares the story of the 1998 St. Patrick’s Day Queen. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

