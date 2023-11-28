Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/28/23): This week, John Kass & Jeff are joined by Rafael Mangual, the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal, to discuss what Kim Foxx, Tim Edwards, George Soros, and their ilk get wrong about basic crime & punishment. As Rafael lays out in his first book (a great gift! Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most), when repeat criminals are coddled by courts & judges, black men pay for it with their lives on the streets. Plus, Kasso searches for flavor in Indiana.

