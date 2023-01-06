The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/6/23): On this episode, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate hoping to unseat Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his plans for growing Chicago and tackling crime, education, and fiscal issues facing the city. Plus, Kasso recovers in the best way possible. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

