Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/30/23): To celebrate Independence Day, Charles Lipson, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, is here to tackle the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on affirmative action and why there’s a serious case for impeaching US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

