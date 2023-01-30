Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

